U.S. stock futures pointed higher Wednesday, on hopes the onset of earnings season will take the focus away from the surge in inflation that has ratcheted up Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.26%

fell 88 points, or 0.26%, to 34220, the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.34%

declined 15 points, or 0.34%, to 4397, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-0.30%

dropped 40 points, or 0.3%, to 13372.

What’s driving markets

First-quarter earnings season gets underway with results from JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-1.10%,

Delta Air Lines

DAL,

+1.07%

and BlackRock

BLK,

-1.59%.

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, notes that consensus earnings expectations for the S&P 500 this year have actually moved higher, to $230 in April from $224 in January.

“Given the myriad headwinds faced by companies in the first quarter and the year ahead, we think first-quarter reporting season has the potential to be a mess. But we also see the potential for it to not be as bad as feared, given the likelihood that buy-side expectations are much lower than official sell-side forecasts – as long as robust assessments of underlying appetite/demand remain in place,” she said.

Overseas developments meanwhile brought the inflation, and rate-hike, stories back into focus. The U.K. reported the fastest inflation rate in 30 years, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand made a stronger-than-forecast half-point rate hike. The Bank of Canada also is expected to lift rates by a half-point.

The U.S. economic calendar features producer prices, a day after the Labor Department reported the strongest year-over-year rise in consumer prices in 40 years, at 8.5%.

The CPI data showed a 0.9% drop in durable-goods inflation, at the same time there was a 0.7% gain in services inflation, both evidence of a normalizing economy after pandemic supply disruptions.

“These core inflation dynamics suggest that underlying price pressures are peaking in the U.S.,” said analysts at BCA Research.