Author: PJ Ewing

PJDJ (aka PJ Ewing is the host of Lester the Nightfly on WPVM. LTNF airs Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and early Sunday Morning at 1:00 a.m. PJ is a web developer and digital marketing, and is the founder of CMO (https://chiefmarketingoutsource.com). PJ was instrumental in the development of WPVMFM.ORG