Jonathan Ammons Minimalism and Songwriting Part 2 (S2 | E68)
Jonathan Ammons is a minimalist. And a gifted artist. That puts him in the category of Tim Gane, John Cale, John Cage… Steve Reich. On this week’s show (part two of a two-part series) we explore more of Jonathan’s record American Splendor and get a peek at his new record Any Way You Turn. We explore the work of Bjork, The Walker Brothers, Brian Eno, Tyler Ramsey, Tim Heckler, Ethan Gruska, Hans Zimmer, and even toss in a dash of Stereolab.
If you missed part one you can start – right here.
Listen Here
About JONATHAN
Jonathan Ammons is an essayist and journalist, bartender, musician, Southern native, and avid traveler. A contributor to Salon, 100 Days in Appalachia, Mountain Xpress, WNC Magazine, Asheville-Citizen Times, and Paste Magazine, he also helped open Asheville’s MG Road cocktail lounge, and has worked and staged at Chicago’s Aviary by Grant Achatz, as well as the Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles.
A professional hedonist, eating, drinking, and stumbling his way through his beloved Southern culture.
The Playlist – Minimalism and Songwriting
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Pagan Poetry
|Bjork
|Vespertine
|2001
|Gom Jabbar
|Hans Zimmer
|Dune Soundtrack
|2021
|Night Flights
|The Walker Brothers
|Night Flights
|1978
|The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
|The Walker Brothers
|The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
|1966
|Living Proof
|Jonathan Ammons
|American Splendor
|2021
|Burnt Edges
|Jonathan Ammons
|Any Way You Turn
|2022
|Please Stop Time
|Tyler Ramsey
|A Long Dream About Swimming Across the Sea
|2010
|On the Outside
|Ethan Gruska
|En Garde
|2020
|Harmonies
|Tim Heckler
|Harmony in Ultraviolet
|2006
|Fried Monkey Eggs
|Stereolab
|Switched On Vol. 4
|2019
|By This River
|Brian Eno
|Before and After Science
|1977
VIDEO REFERENCES
