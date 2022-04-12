Article content

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles, the nation’s busiest, on Tuesday reported record first-quarter volume as anxiety builds ahead of the July 1 expiration of the labor contract covering some 22,000 West Coast dock workers.

The Port of Los Angeles handles about 40% of U.S. container cargo and is home to more union workers than any of the 29 Pacific Coast ports.

An impasse in the West Coast talks threatens to undo progress at the Port of Los Angeles. Despite a continued flood of imports, workers there are whittling down pandemic-fueled cargo pileups that contributed to inventory shortages, helped drive up consumer prices, and turned the surrounding bay into a parking lot.