Japanese investors were big sellers of overseas debt in March, as prices of overseas bonds declined on concerns over inflation and aggressive tightening measures by major central banks.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Finance data, domestic investors exited a net 2.36 trillion Japanese yen worth of overseas bonds last month, after selling a net 3.2 trillion in February.

They also sold foreign equities worth $455.7 billion yen, after buying them in the previous month.

“Selling of foreign bonds increased later in the month, indicating that they became more worried about a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve around the FOMC,” said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura.