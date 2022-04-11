This is a list of amazing concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between April 11 – 17, 2022. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra | Totally 80s

📅 Tuesday — April 12, 2022, 8 p.m. ET (repeats April 13)

📍 LINK

💸 $41+

Big hair. Perms. Neon spandex. Leg warmers and parachute pants. These are just some of the things you might see this week at the TSO’s nod to totally awesome 80s hits. Stuart Chafetz will be leading the Orchestra and two talented vocalists through some of the most popular songs of the MTV Generation, including hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Addicted to Love”, and “The Final Countdown”. Party like it’s 1989! | Details

Music Toronto | Marc-André Hamelin

📅 Tuesday — April 12, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $47.50+

Piano lovers will want to take note that Marc-André Hamelin is in town this week for his 12th appearance at Music Toronto (his first was in 1986!). He will be performing CPE Bach’s Suite in E Minor Wq 65/12, Prokofiev’s Sarcasms, Op.17, Scriabin’s 7th sonata, Op.64 (‘White Mass’), and Beethoven’s Sonata in B-flat Major, Op.106, “Hammerklavier”. Proof of Vaccination is required, and masks are recommended. | Details

Estonian Music Week | Kristjan Randalu: “Absence Solo”

📅 Tuesday — April 12, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $20

We don’t always do Jazz on ye ol’ Ludwig Van, but when we do, it’s because it’s because we love it. Estonian jazz pianist Kristjan Randalu is in Toronto for Estonian Music Week. He’ll be playing music from Absence. Need more convincing? Listen to this. | Details

Royal Conservatory | Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert

📅 Wednesday — April 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET (repeats April 15)

📍 LINK

💸 Free!

There’s something extraordinary about seeing young artists perform on the cusp of their careers. Come out and enjoy solo and chamber works performed by Rebanks Fellows currently enrolled in the one-year Rebanks Family Fellowship and International Performance Residency Program at The Glenn Gould School. | Details

National Arts Centre Orchestra | Truth in Our Time – Live Broadcast

📅 Thursday — April 14, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $15+

While last week’s big event was the Philip Glass world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall with the NACO has come and gone, you can still catch them performing online live from Ottawa. See here for a 100% discount link only for LV readers. | Details

Royal Conservatory | The Robert W. and G. Ann Corcoran Concerto Competition

📅 Thursday — April 14, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 Free!

Following the RCM student concert earlier this week, there’s also the Robert W. and G. Ann Corcoran Concerto Competition. Students will compete for the opportunity to perform a concerto with the Royal Conservatory Orchestra during the 2022-23 concert season. | Details

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir | Sacred Music for a Sacred Space (in-person + online)

📅 Friday — April 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $29+

The Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale may draw on different traditions, but they share a common thread: a strong voice can evoke positive change. To reflect on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the concert will include Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil” and “Prayer for Ukraine” by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko. Brainerd Blyden-Taylor and Simon Rivard conduct. | Details

Toronto Symphony Orchestra | Peter, the Wolf & the Kiwi

📅 Saturday — April 16, 2022, 2 p.m. ET (repeats at 4 p.m.)

📍 LINK

💸 $23+

For those with young kids, this concert is for you. Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser will lead the TSO in two animal-themed adventures. Prokofiev’s timeless symphonic fable, Peter and the Wolf, will be brought to life, as well as Kiwis Can’t Play the Violin—a World Première from TSO RBC Affiliate Composer Emilie LeBel. The latter is based on an original children’s book about the wonders that encouragement can accomplish. | Details

Opera Revue | Opera Revue at The Emmet Ray

📅 Sunday — April 17, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $10

The talented folks at Opera Revue will be doing a special Easter Show at The Emmet Ray this weekend. Who should go? This is a good bet for those who like a more casual vibe with friends, or those new to opera and art song. They have a good selection of tasty food, so catch a bite while you’re there. Reserve your seat at resos@erbar.ca | Details

