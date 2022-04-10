The company announced Thursday that it had rolled out a host of new measures in China’s financial hub , where complaints of high mental stress , and a lack of access to food and basic necessities, have emerged since authorities decided to extend stay-home measures indefinitely.

At a press conference with Shanghai officials, Meituan Vice President Mao Fang said that the company would introduce “urgent deliveries,” or next-day group deliveries, community bulk buying for meals and groceries, and autonomous delivery vehicles.

that is home to Shanghai, a major business centerthat is home to 25 million people , has become the epicenter of China’s latest coronavirus outbreak, as well as the latest test of its “zero-Covid” strategy.

As of Thursday, the city had reported more than 130,000 cases since its latest wave began in March.