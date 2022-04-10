Article content

CAIRO — The European Union may set more ambitious targets for its transition to renewable energy as it seeks alternatives to imports of oil and gas from Russia, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday.

The EU’s 27 member states have agreed to collectively reduce their net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, a step towards “net zero” emissions by 2050.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the European Commission has also proposed that Europe cut imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year, and is drafting plans to phase them out by 2027.