Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mario Draghi will visit Algeria on Monday as part of a plan to wean Italy off Russian natural gas.

Official from the two country’s will sign a deal during the Italian prime minister’s trip to Algiers, people familiar with the matter said. Algeria will agree to boost gas exports to Italy by 50%, they said.

The North African nation will aim to increase supplies to Italy by 9 to 10 billion cubic meters on an annual basis by as early as the end of 2022, the people said. Italy received around 21 billion cubic meters from Algeria in 2021. That made it the biggest source of imports after Russia, which sent 29 billion cubic meters.