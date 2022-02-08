At an initial value of $40 billion, the US chipmaker’s acquisition of British design firm ARM would have been the largest semiconductor deal on record.

But regulators around the world have long raised concerns about the deal, eventually leading to its collapse on Tuesday.

In a statement, SoftBank cited “significant regulatory challenges” that prevented it from completing the deal. It said that it would instead prepare ARM for a public offering within the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, SoftBank had already received a deposit of $1.25 billion during the signing. That payment was non-refundable, and “will be recognized as profit” in the Japanese conglomerate’s earnings for the quarter ending this March, it said.