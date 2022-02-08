Article content

European shares extended gains on Tuesday, after the European Central Bank chief eased concerns around faster monetary policy tightening this year, while investors also found comfort in a positive corporate earnings season.

The benchmark STOXX 600 rose 0.7%. Miners led gains for the second straight session, advancing 0.5% to track their best two-day session in nearly a month, after China metallurgical coal futures surged on supply woes and demand recovery.

“It’s encouraging that we’re seeing some signs of stabilization in the markets after so much monetary tightening has been priced in, but there’s still potential for further downside,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.