Article content SaaS Subscription Revenue grew 50% year-over-year to $21.2 million

Total revenue increased 39% percent year-over-year to $23.2 million

Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations grew 49% to $72.2 million Coveo reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021.

Article content “We delivered record results in the third quarter demonstrating the demand for AI-powered relevance within modern digital businesses,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO of Coveo. “People expect personalized and relevant digital experiences when interacting with businesses across commerce, websites, customer service, and in the workplace, and this can only be achieved by leveraging sophisticated AI. For more than a decade, Coveo and now the Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform have been at the forefront of a sizeable opportunity for AI to transform business at scale. We are well positioned to capture this demand across industries and pursue our mission of democratizing AI-powered digital experiences for every business.”

Article content Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights SaaS Subscription Revenue grew 50% year-over-year to $21.2 million.

Total revenue was $23.2 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year compared to $16.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations of $72.2 million as of December 31, 2021, up 49% year-over-year compared to $48.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit percentage was 74%, an increase of 55 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating loss was $23.4 million and Adjusted Operating Loss (1) was $8.1 million.

was $8.1 million. Net income was $426.3 million, compared to a net loss of $101.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was impacted by a non-cash gain of $269.2 million and an associated income tax recovery of $184.4 million, each related to our preferred shares, which were converted into multiple voting shares immediately prior to our IPO.

Net income per share was $7.65, compared to a net loss per share of $5.55 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net cash used in operations was $7.9 million, and cash was $233.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Article content Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operational Highlights Net Expansion Rate of 112% as of December 31, 2021.

Completed the acquisition of Qubit Digital Ltd, a UK-based leader in AI-powered personalization for merchandising teams, on October 14, 2021.

Raised $195.9 million in gross proceeds ($179.9 million in net proceeds) from our initial public offering of 14,340,000 subordinate voting shares and concurrent private placement of 129,996 additional subordinate voting shares, which closed on November 24, 2021, and the exercise of the over-allotment option for an additional 2,151,000 subordinate voting shares, which closed on December 1, 2021.

Released Deep Learning Case Classification model, which greatly improves the quality of support cases submitted by users through automatic prompting of relevant classification tags.

Introduced our Smart Snippets feature, which automatically extracts answer snippets from content to enable users to get direct answers to their queries without having to navigate away from the results page.

Announced a deeper integration with Adobe Experience Manager, including the release of Coveo for Adobe Experience Manager on the Adobe Exchange marketplace, to make it easier for digital leaders and developers to bring robust, relevant search experiences to Adobe-powered websites, intranets, online stores, and technical documentation.

Launched Coveo Search and Recommendations for SAP Commerce on the SAP® Store to allow retailers and manufacturers to leverage Coveo’s complementary enterprise-class AI to get even more out of SAP Commerce Cloud and deliver the buying experience today’s consumers expect.

Article content Financial Outlook Coveo anticipates SaaS Subscription Revenue, Total Revenue, Adjusted Operating Loss, and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to be in the following ranges: Q4 FY’22 Full Year FY’22 SaaS Subscription Revenue $21.5 – $22.0 million $76.3 – $76.8 million Total Revenue $23.5 – $24.0 million $84.5 – $85.0 million Adjusted Operating Loss (1) $9.5 – $10.5 million $29.0 – $30.0 million Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 103.4 – 103.9 million 50.8 – 51.3 million These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Information” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Article content Coveo’s outlook also constitutes a “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company’s financial performance and measuring progress toward management’s objectives and the reader is cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. * * * * * (1) Adjusted Operating Loss is a non-IFRS measure. Please see the “Non-IFRS Measures and Key Performance Indicators” section below. Conference Call Information Coveo will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss its financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2022. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and Jean Lavigueur, CFO.

Article content Date: Monday, February 7, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Dial in number: Canada/US: 888-394-8218 Confirmation Code: 6876328 Live webcast: ir.coveo.com under the “News & Events” section Webcast will be available for one year at ir.coveo.com Non-IFRS Measures and Key Performance Indicators Coveo’s unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this press release includes a non-IFRS financial measure, namely Adjusted Operating Loss. This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, this measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective.

Article content Accordingly, this measure should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted Operating Loss is used to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in Coveo’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company’s management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Coveo’s management uses and intends to continue to use non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

Article content See the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of our interim management’s discussion and analysis dated February 7, 2022 (the “MD&A”), which is available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a description of this measure. See the financial tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss to operating loss. This press release also refers to SaaS Subscription Revenue, Current SaaS Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations and Net Expansion Rate, which are operating metrics used in Coveo’s industry. Please refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” section of our MD&A for a description of these metrics. Forward-Looking Information This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Coveo’s financial outlook on SaaS Subscription Revenue, Total Revenue, Adjusted Operating Loss, and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for the three months and the year ending on March 31, 2022. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “will”, “achieve”, “occur”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunity”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “projection”, or “prospect”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Article content Coveo’s financial outlook on SaaS Subscription Revenue, Total Revenue, Adjusted Operating Loss, and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding also constitutes “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company’s financial performance and measuring progress toward management’s objectives and the reader is cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s final supplemented PREP prospectus dated November 17, 2021, which is available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made.

Article content You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the CSA from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. About Coveo Solutions Inc. We believe that relevance and personalization are critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market‐leading AI‐powered relevance platform. Our SaaS‐native, multi‐tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase self‐service, customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Article content Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc. Contact Information Nick Goode

Investor Relations

investors@coveo.com Kiyomi Harrington

PR Lead

kharrington@coveo.com Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

$ 2020

$ 2021

$ 2020 Revenue SaaS subscription 21,153 14,120 54,782 40,057 Self-managed licenses and maintenance 487 1,405 2,042 4,002 Product revenue 21,640 15,525 56,824 44,059 Professional services 1,603 1,237 4,155 3,364 Total revenue 23,243 16,762 60,979 47,423 Cost of revenue Product 4,476 3,585 11,215 9,555 Professional services 1,566 865 3,406 2,615 Total cost of revenue 6,042 4,450 14,621 12,170 Gross profit 17,201 12,312 46,358 35,253 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 12,182 8,514 33,650 22,375 Research and product development 9,076 3,766 19,446 10,454 General and administrative 17,277 3,560 26,939 9,079 Depreciation of property and equipment 684 491 1,985 1,403 Amortization of intangible assets 1,042 62 1,098 182 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 377 402 1,138 1,161 Total operating expenses 40,638 16,795 84,256 44,654 Operating loss (23,437 ) (4,483 ) (37,898 ) (9,401 ) Change in redeemable preferred shares – conversion rights

component fair value (269,200 ) 72,749 (299,428 ) 151,557 Net financial expenses 2,930 4,262 12,560 11,888 Foreign exchange loss 628 997 281 1,532 Income (loss) before income taxes 242,205 (82,491 ) 248,689 (174,378 ) Income tax expense (recovery) (184,108 ) 19,163 (188,972 ) 40,716 Net income (loss) 426,313 (101,654 ) 437,661 (215,094 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of income (loss) Foreign currency differences on translation to presentation currency (6,989 ) (25,113 ) (2,637 ) (47,299 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 419,324 (126,767 ) 435,024 (262,393 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic 7.65 (5.55 ) 13.05 (11.74 ) Diluted (0.24 ) (5.55 ) (0.41 ) (11.74 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 55,701,559 18,326,538 33,537,536 18,314,865 Diluted 101,636,633 18,326,538 96,272,762 18,314,865

Article content Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited) The following table presents share-based compensation and related expenses recognized by the Company: Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

$ 2020

$ 2021

$ 2020

$ Cost of revenue – Product 140 24 230 51 Cost of revenue – Professional services 132 16 206 33 Sales and marketing 695 131 1,153 312 Research and product development 1,100 130 1,537 287 General and administrative 786 202 1,201 545 2,853 503 4,327 1,228 Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss to operating loss

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

$ 2020

$ 2021

$ 2020

$ Operating loss (23,437 ) (4,483 ) (37,898 ) (9,401 ) Share-based compensation and related expenses (1) 2,853 503 4,327 1,228 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 1,003 41 1,003 83 Acquisition-related compensation (3) 502 121 744 363 Transaction-related expenses (4) 509 – 1,839 – Charitable contributions (5) 10,420 28 10,479 60 Adjusted Operating Loss (8,150 ) (3,790 ) (19,506 ) (7,667 )

Article content (1) These expenses represent non-cash expenditures recognized in connection with issued stock options and other awards under share-based plans to our employees and directors as well as related payroll taxes given that they are directly attributable to share-based compensation. (2) This expense represents the amortization of intangible assets acquired through the Tooso, Inc. and Qubit acquisitions. (3) These expenses relate to non-recurring compensation that is associated with the ongoing employment obligations for certain employees in connection with the Tooso, Inc. and Qubit acquisitions. (4) These expenses represent expenses related to professional, legal, consulting, and accounting fees relating to the IPO and the acquisition of Qubit.

Article content (5) These expenses represent charitable contributions of the Company, including the one-time 1% pledge of our equity. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Dec 31,

2021

$ March 31,

2021

$ Assets Current assets Cash 233,683 55,399 Short-term investments – 76,472 Trade and other receivables 19,676 18,056 Government assistance and refundable tax credits 9,284 4,189 Prepaid expenses 4,495 3,953 267,138 158,069 Non-current assets Contract acquisition costs 10,538 8,624 Property and equipment 8,745 9,577 Intangible assets 23,437 584 Right-of-use assets 9,142 10,268 Deferred tax assets 5,011 5,672 Goodwill 22,232 1,247 Total assets 346,243 194,041 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payable and accrued liabilities 21,057 16,550 Current portion of deferred revenue 45,242 37,144 Current portion of lease obligations 1,807 1,555 68,106 55,249 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue 569 680 Lease obligations 11,188 12,588 Redeemable preferred shares Debt component – 195,701 Conversion rights component – 742,653 Deferred tax liabilities – 186,249 Total liabilities 79,863 1,193,120 Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency) Share capital 859,065 16,957 Conversion rights – Series A – 1,105 Contributed surplus 9,984 5,794 Deficit (572,871 ) (995,774 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,798 ) (27,161 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficiency) 266,380 (999,079 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficiency) 346,243 194,041

Article content Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

$ 2020

$ 2021

$ 2020

$ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) 426,313 (101,654 ) 437,661 (215,094 ) Items not affecting cash Bad debt expense 8 – 31 – Amortization of contract acquisition costs 987 832 2,797 2,468 Depreciation of property and equipment 684 491 1,985 1,403 Amortization of intangible assets 1,042 62 1,098 182 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 377 402 1,138 1,161 Interest accretion 2,753 4,040 11,906 11,574 Change in redeemable preferred shares – conversion rights

component fair value (269,200 ) 72,749 (299,428 ) 151,557 Donation of shares 10,379 – 10,379 – Share-based compensation 2,853 503 4,327 1,228 Change in fair value of short-term investments 12 46 103 (201 ) Interest on lease obligations 176 184 550 538 Variation of deferred tax assets and liabilities (184,118 ) 19,154 (189,062 ) 40,661 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 679 988 232 1,533 Changes in non-cash working capital items (868 ) 2,519 (7,285 ) 8,361 (7,923 ) 316 (23,568 ) 5,371 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired (38,667 ) – (38,667 ) – Proceeds from disposal of short-term investments 46,479 7,611 76,351 26,066 Additions to property and equipment (451 ) (821 ) (1,118 ) (2,240 ) Additions to intangible assets (155 ) (115 ) (756 ) (115 ) 7,206 6,675 35,810 23,711 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Share capital issued 195,920 – 195,920 – Share capital issuance costs (14,477 ) – (14,477 ) – Consideration to a shareholder (14,758 ) – (14,758 ) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 215 22 337 72 Payments on lease obligations net of lease incentives received (551 ) (125 ) (1,683 ) (386 ) 166,349 (103 ) 165,339 (314 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 874 344 703 677 Increase in cash during the period 166,506 7,232 178,284 29,445 Cash – beginning of period 67,177 38,304 55,399 16,091 Cash – end of period 233,683 45,536 233,683 45,536

