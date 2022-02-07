Article content

BEIJING — China, the world’s top steel producer, said on Monday that it aims to “significantly increase” mines’ iron ore production and boost utilization of steel scrap, as part of a plan to develop a higher quality, greener ferrous industry.

Making a joint statement with the state planner and environmental regulator, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reiterated a desire for consolidation and restructuring in the steel sector.

But no specific goals were given, unlike a draft plan released at the end of 2020 that had aimed for China’s top five steelmakers to account for 40% of total steel output by 2025.