Article content

Britain’s main equity index rose on Monday, led by banking stocks, as investors continued to bet on rising interest rates globally, while stronger commodity prices lifted mining shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3%, with global miners Anglo American and Rio Tinto providing the biggest boost, as aluminum prices in China jumped 3%, while Shanghai steel and iron ore futures also rose on hopes of economic stimulus.

HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds Group rose about 1% each, extending last week’s winning run.