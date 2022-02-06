Article content

New signals that talks between U.S. and Iranian officials may be nearing a conclusion could take steam out of the oil rally, traders said, after U.S. and Brent crude reach multi-year highs on Friday.

Anticipation that Washington and Tehran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting the OPEC country’s nuclear weapons development would boost crude supply.

If the United States lifts sanctions on Iran, the country could boost oil shipments, adding to global supply.

On Friday, Brent crude rose $2.16, or 2.4%, to settle at $93.27 a barrel having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $93.70.