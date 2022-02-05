I adopted a child as an older single mom. My daughter’s birth mom drank while she was pregnant and, as a result, my daughter has moderate intellectual disabilities which will affect her all of her life. We live in Georgia.

At 17, she struggles to read at a second-grade level, can only do basic addition and subtraction, and will graduate high school in a couple years with an alternate diploma. She is a 10- to 12-year-old developmentally, and isn’t likely to progress beyond that.

I am nearing 60 and have physical problems, which make it impossible for me to work full time. I receive disability along with a pension (I took early retirement when my health failed.)

“‘She understands that she will likely need a conservator.’”

My daughter also receives disability as my dependent. My understanding is that when I pass away she will continue to draw disability. My pension ends upon my death. I currently have $125,000 in life insurance with her listed as the beneficiary.

I also have a house with a $200,000 mortgage and $50,000 equity, but it is a split level and I really need a single-level home due to my health issues. Almost all my other bills are paid off, and I want to be cremated to keep my final expenses as low as possible for her.

I want to protect my daughter’s future. We are focusing on life skills for her, but she will likely always need strong support and guidance in almost everything. We have discussed it, and she understands that she will likely need a conservator to help her manage her finances.

What makes the most sense in terms of my house, protecting her inheritance and her disability income, and at the same time giving her what autonomy she can handle?

Concerned Mama

Dear Concerned,

It’s rare that I receive a letter that exemplifies love, thoughtfulness and compassion. While many people ask, “What about me?” your only question is, “What more can I do to help?” It’s a reminder that a life is best lived in the service of others, and your story helps replenish my faith in people.

Consider setting up a special-needs trust (SNT), which will also allow you to accumulate assets that do not affect government benefits, says Deana Crawford Arnett, a certified financial planner with the Rosenthal Wealth Management Group. They can include your house, stocks, gifts and life-insurance policies.

“‘A special-needs trust can help pay for almost anything.’”

You may be the trustee while your daughter is still living, Arnett says, and a contingent or backup trustee would take over your role as trustee upon your passing. “It can be a relative, friend, or professional trustee, depending on your situation,” she adds. Take note: SNT rules vary by state.

SNTs must be drafted, administered and funded correctly. “The trust can pay for almost anything a parent would provide, i.e., medical equipment, medical costs not covered by insurance, education, training, entertainment, electronics like computers or tablets, legal expenses, insurance premiums,” Arnett says.

Owning property and paying housing expenses can affect government benefits your daughter may receive, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid, according to the Arc, a national community-based organization advocating for and with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Notably, for persons who receive SSI, mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities and other housing costs paid on their behalf by an SNT are considered in-kind support and maintenance (ISM) and will reduce SSI,” it says. “Good planning can often reduce the impact of these rules, but not always.”

Given that your daughter was permanently disabled before the age of 22, your Social Security Administration benefit would be significantly more than your daughter’s Social Security Insurance, so there would be no reason to prohibit the special needs trust to pay for food and shelter. You can read more on that here.

“‘A child only needs one good parent for a happy life.’”

Arnett suggests some people in your position may consider increasing their life-insurance policy to an amount sufficient to pay off the balance on their mortgage in the event that they pass before it’s paid off. For you, however, that would involve a fresh underwriting process by the insurer, and an increase in your premium.

“Life insurance would be subject to underwriting guidelines for height, weight, and other medical measures,” she says. “This would ideally be a private policy, not employer-provided coverage. Most often, employer life insurance doesn’t continue after retirement.” This option may be out of reach for you at your age.

Still, you’re on the right track. It’s easy to get distracted by day-to-day responsibilities and forget about tomorrow. It may surprise you that — according to this study from the University of Illinois — fewer than half of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities make long-term plans.

The authors gave some reasons as to why they don’t plan. Sometimes, family members don’t want to think or talk about the future — a future when their children are on their own — or parents disagree about how to handle the future of their child with the disability.

They cited the lack of residential, employment and recreational services that would have helped their children’s individual needs, but they also came up with a depressing conclusion: 75% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities don’t have access to formal services.

I’m sure it has not always been easy being a single parent, especially of a child with developmental challenges, but single parents are often among the unsung honorable heroes of this life. A child only needs one good parent for a happy, fulfilled existence. You are both very fortunate to have each other.

