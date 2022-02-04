Back in December of 2020, Real Bad Man linked up with Boldy James for their Real Bad Boldy project. It was one of four Boldy projects released that year, and to be honest, it might just be my favorite. Yes, that includes his Griselda debut and the one with Alchemist. There was just something about how the beats brought a different side of the Detroit rapper out that shined through. They were all dope, though. Let’s not get it twisted.

Fast forward two years, and the LA-based production team have now joined forces with Smoke DZA for an album called Mood Swings. A seven-track release, with exquisite beats and features from Nym Lo, Remy Banks, Flee Lord, Knowledge the Pirate, and OT the Real.

Press play and be sure to add Mood Swings wherever you get music.