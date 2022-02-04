Article content

BEIJING — Diners in China turned to ready-made dishes for their annual reunion dinners on the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday, as busy schedules and new offerings from restaurants and supermarkets prompt a shift in traditions.

The reunion, on Monday this year, is customary for many Chinese-speaking communities around the world. Families traditionally get together for a freshly prepared feast to mark the end of a year and welcome another.

But in China ready-made dishes or meals, which are pre-prepared and can be warmed up in a few minutes, are now coming into fashion as time-starved urbanites seek quick solutions. Shortcuts are especially welcome for complicated traditional dishes like braised “Dongpo Pork Elbow” or “Buddha Jumps Over the Wall,” a meat-and-seafood stew that can require up to 30 ingredients.