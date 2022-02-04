Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – February 4, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which will be held virtually from February 15-17, 2022.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:00am EST. This presentation will not be webcast due to the format of the conference. The Company will also be available for virtual 1×1 meetings with institutional investors registered for the event.

Nyxoah’s updated Investor Presentation can be accessed on the Shareholder Information section of the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.