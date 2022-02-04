Although the figure undershot the 24.1 million Switch units sold in the same period a year earlier, the milestone highlights the continuing demand for the device which is in its fifth year on the market.

The games maker based in Kyoto is seeking to extend the life of the ageing system, launching an OLED model in October which had sold 3.99 million units by the end of the year.

Nintendo cut its full-year Switch sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously. The move follows a forecast downgrade by rival Sony Group on Thursday as makers grapple with component shortages.

Nintendo sold 11.8 million home-portable Switch units and 3.2 million of the handheld-only Switch Lite in the first nine months of the financial year.