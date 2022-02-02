“I kept putting off [upgrading] since it was not my primary phone,” said Hommell, who used the iPhone as a work device for his Gulfport, Mississippi, law firm. “Eventually, a letter came saying they would be sending me a phone in a few weeks. I just waited and boom, there it is on my doorstep.”

AT&T T Hommell, who was sent a new iPhone XR fromin October, is among the small segment of 3G holdouts who’ve received a free 4G phone from AT&T, which owns CNN’s parent company, ahead of its 3G network shutting down later this month.

“For nearly two years, we have been communicating with consumers via direct mail, emails and text messages and we will continue to do so as we help them navigate this transition,” AT&T told CNN Business in a statement. “This includes providing free replacement phones to a substantial majority of customers.” AT&T said the replacement devices tend to be 4G versions of smartphones that run on the same operating system the users had previously been using.

T-Mobile TMUS Verizon VZ The 3G network launched in 2002 and became the driving force behind the early App Store boom around the end of that decade that followed the release of the first iPhone. Then the wireless companies moved on to 4G and more recently 5G networks. Now the three major carriers are moving to shutter 3G technology, with AT&T taking the step on February 22,doing so at the end of next month andby the end of the year. As the technology officially becomes obsolete, a scramble is underway to help consumers avoid a disruption.