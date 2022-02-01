Article content

European shares rose on Tuesday, tracking upbeat global risk sentiment following a volatile January, with the biggest boost from Swiss lender UBS on strong fourth-quarter earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.2% after January became its worst month since October 2020.

Financial stocks led gains on the benchmark, rising 2.5% and tracking their best day in nearly two months, after UBS posted its best annual profit since the global financial crisis, emboldening it to hike share buybacks and set more ambitious profit goals.