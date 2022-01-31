It sparked terror in many passengers, and for good reason. For the past two years, a red QR code in China has meant that you have — or are suspected to have — Covid-19.

Even a handful of positive cases can spark strict lockdowns and mass testing in China, one of the few places in the world clinging to a zero-Covid approach, which aims to stamp out all cases within its borders. Earlier this month, the city of Yuzhou in Henan province, home to around 1.2 million residents, was placed under lockdown after it reported three asymptomatic cases.

The Shanghai metro issued a statement Sunday clarifying that its red QR code had nothing to do with Covid -— but was rather the metro’s attempt “to welcome the coming of the Year of the Tiger and create a traditional festive atmosphere,” according to The Paper.

It apologized for causing any inconvenience, and switched back to the usual black QR code later on Sunday.

Red is traditionally a celebration color for Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1 this year. During the celebrations, known as Spring Festival in China, people decorate their homes in red ornaments and banners, wear red clothing, and hand out “hongbao,” or red pockets with monetary gifts inside.

The announcement was met with mostly lighthearted relief on social media. “I was shocked when I saw it, and instantly opened my health code to check,” one user posted , along with a laughing emoji. Another user joked: “Did it wake you up instantly?”

Some users criticized the metro for shortsightedness, one person calling the QR code a “major design mistake.”

But others took a more somber note, reflecting on how drastically the world has changed since the pandemic, to the point where a color can inspire such immediate fear.