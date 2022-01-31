Article content LONDON, Jan 31 – Sterling traded just off 23-month highs against the euro on Monday and benefited from a dollar pullback at the start of a week that should see the Bank of England raising interest rates for the second time in as many months. The BoE meets on Thursday PREVIEW-Bank of England on track for second rate rise in under two months, and most economists polled by Reuters expect it to raise rates to 0.5% on Feb. 3 from 0.25%. Reaching the 0.5% threshold would also see the bank stop reinvesting maturing gilts and start to reduce its 875 billion-pound government bond holdings.

Article content Some reckon the BoE will be even more hawkish than anticipated; Goldman Sachs predicts interest rates at 1% in May and 1.25% in November to show “the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) is serious about the inflation target, and will act to ensure the UK does not face the risk of a wage-price spiral.” The pound is however set to end January with a loss against the dollar, which has benefited from the rapid ramping up of Fed rate hike bets. However, against the euro it is up more than 1% this month . By 0830 GMT, the pound was up 0.25% at $1.343, pulling further away from one-month lows of $1.3359 hit last week. Against the euro, it firmed 0.1% at 83.13 pence, having recently plumbed 83.07 pence, the lowest since February 2020. Tighter BoE policy and the balance sheet runoff were already factored in, while forwards had priced the entire rate-hike cycle relative to the UK terminal rate, HSBC analysts wrote, adding: