The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, marks Google’s latest push into a market that has become critical for Big Tech firms looking to expand their global footprint.

investment two years ago in Jio Platforms, an Airtel rival that is part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's tech empire. That deal was in part touted as a way for the companies to develop a super cheap smartphone for the local market. They launched their first low-cost 4G smartphone late last year.

In a statement on Friday, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, called the Airtel investment a “continuation” of its efforts to “increase access to smartphones, enhance connectivity to support new business models, and help companies on their digital transformation journey.”

Airtel’s stock was up nearly 1.5% in India after the announcement. The company has nearly half a billion customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.