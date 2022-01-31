Oil futures traded mostly higher on Monday, on track to cap a sharp January rally that has lifted the U.S. benchmark by around 15% as traders continue to follow the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“While the crude oil market is short-term overbought, and the Russia situation seems to have moderated somewhat, the threat against supply remains and is combined with residual demand optimism to leave the bull camp with the edge,” analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday’s note.