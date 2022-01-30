Peter Robbins, whose voice brought Charlie Brown to life on several “Peanuts” television specials in the 1960s, but who later in life struggled with mental illness and served prison time, died on Jan. 18 in Oceanside, Calif. He was 65.

The cause was suicide, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Mr. Robbins achieved a breakthrough at age 9 when the producers of the 1965 TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” cast him as the voice of the hapless but endearing central character.

Introduced in Charles M. Schulz’s popular comic strip “Peanuts,” Charlie Brown would become a sentimental presence on the screen with his catchphrase, “Good grief!”; his familiar yellow shirt; and the frequent teasing he endured from his friend Lucy.

Mr. Robbins, who was born Louis G. Nanasi on Aug. 10, 1956, would share in the franchise’s success, voicing at least six other television and movie productions, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 1966 and “You’re in Love, Charlie Brown” a year later.