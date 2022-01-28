Article content

BERLIN — Germany has the wave of infections with the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant “well under control” despite critics saying otherwise, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.

The number of daily new infections could rise to 400,000 but would then drop again, the health minister said, adding that the protection of older people who have not been vaccinated is the country’s most important task at the moment. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray)