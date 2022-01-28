Article content
TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon
Gold
Corporation
(“Marathon”
or
the
“Company”;
TSX:
MOZ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a vertical amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mountain Lake Resources Inc., effective January 28, 2022. The amalgamation will streamline the Company’s mining exploration activities under a single corporate entity and will reduce corporate and operational expenses.
About
Marathon
Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 20- kilometre system. An April 2021 Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a thirteen-year mine life with a 31.5% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.68 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.92 Moz (32.59 Mt at 1.83 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.22 Moz (24.07 Mt at 1.57 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 1.64 Moz (29.59 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au). Please see Marathon’s Amended and Restated Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

For
more
information,
please
contact:
|Matt Manson
|Hannes Portmann
|Amanda Mallough
|President & CEO Tel: 416 987-0711
mmanson@marathon- gold.com
|CFO & Business Development
Tel: 416 855-8200
hportmann@marathon- gold.com
|Senior Associate, Investor Relations
Tel: 416 855-8202
amallough@marathon- gold.com
To find out more information on Marathon Gold Corporation and the Valentine Gold Project, please visit www.marathon-gold.com .
Cautionary
Statement
Regarding
Forward-Looking
Information
Certain
information
contained
in
this
news
release,
constitutes
forward-looking
information
within
the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements in this
news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes
or
developments
that
Marathon
expects
to
occur
are
forward-looking
statements.
Forward-looking
statements
include
statements
that
are
predictive
in
nature,
depend
upon
or
refer
to
future
events
or conditions, or include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”,
“considers”, “intends”, “targets”, or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or
future
or
conditional
verbs
such
as
“may”,
“will”,
“should”,
“would”
and
“could”.
We
provide
forward-
looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about our current expectations and
plans
relating
to
the
future,
and
readers
are
cautioned
that
such
statements
may
not
be
appropriate for other
purposes. More particularly and without restriction, this news release
contains
forward-looking
information,
including
statements
as
to
management’s
expectations
with
respect
to,
among
other
things,
the
matters
and activities
contemplated
in
this news
release.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions
and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or
implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-
looking statements. In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the interpretation of
exploration results and the impact on the Project’s mineral resource estimate, the Company has
provided such statements in reliance on certain assumptions it believes are reasonable at this
time, including assumptions as to the continuity of mineralization between drill holes. A mineral
resource that is classified as “inferred” or “indicated” has a great amount of uncertainty as to its
existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an
“indicated mineral resource” or “inferred mineral resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher
category
of
mineral
resource.
Investors
are
cautioned
not
to
assume
that
all
or
any
part
of
mineral
deposits
in
these
categories
will
ever be
converted
into
proven
and
probable
mineral
reserves.

By
its
nature,
this
information
is
subject
to
inherent
risks
and
uncertainties
that
may
be
general
or
specific
and
which
give
rise
to
the
possibility
that
expectations,
forecasts,
predictions,
projections
or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that
objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Factors that could cause future
results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill
results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic
evaluations;
uncertainty
as
to
estimation
of
mineral
resources;
inaccurate
geological
and
metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral
resources);
the
potential
for
delays
or
changes
in
plans
in
exploration
or
development
projects
or
capital
expenditures,
or
the
completion
of
feasibility
studies
due
to
changes
in
logistical,
technical
or
other
factors;
the
possibility
that
future
exploration,
development,
construction
or
mining
results

will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; risks related to the ability of the current
exploration
program
to
identify
and
expand
mineral
resources;
risks
relating
to
possible
variations
in
grade,
planned
mining
dilution
and
ore
loss,
or
recovery
rates
and
changes
in
project
parameters as plans continue to be refined; operational mining and development risks, including
risks
related
to
accidents,
equipment
breakdowns,
labour
disputes
(including
work
stoppages
and
strikes) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development;
risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for
unexpected
costs
and
expenses;
risks
related
to
commodity and
power prices,
foreign
exchange
rate fluctuations and changes in interest rates; the uncertainty of profitability based upon the
cyclical nature of the mining industry; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a
timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental or other stakeholder
approvals
or
in
the
completion
of
development
or
construction
activities;
risks
related
to
environmental regulation and liability, government regulation and permitting; risks relating to the
Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; risks relating to the timing of the receipt of
regulatory
and
governmental
approvals
for
continued
operations
and
future
development
projects;
political
and
regulatory
risks
associated
with
mining
and
exploration;
risks
relating
to
the
potential
impacts
of
the
COVID-19
pandemic
on
the
Company
and
the
mining
industry;
changes
in
general
economic
conditions
or
conditions
in
the
financial
markets;
and
other
risks
described
in
Marathon’s
documents
filed
with
Canadian
securities
regulatory
authorities,
including
the
Amended
and
Restated
Annual
Information
Form
for
the year ended
December
31,
2020.

You
can
find
further
information
with
respect
to
these
and
other
risks
in
Marathon’s
Amended
and
Restated
Annual
Information
Form
for
the
year
ended
December
31,
2020
and
other
filings
made
with
Canadian
securities
regulatory
authorities available
at
www.sedar.com . Other than as
specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or
to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future
events or
results
otherwise.
