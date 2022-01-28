Article content TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon

Gold

Corporation

(“Marathon”

or

the

“Company”;

TSX:

MOZ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a vertical amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mountain Lake Resources Inc., effective January 28, 2022. The amalgamation will streamline the Company’s mining exploration activities under a single corporate entity and will reduce corporate and operational expenses. About

Marathon Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 20- kilometre system. An April 2021 Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a thirteen-year mine life with a 31.5% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.68 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.92 Moz (32.59 Mt at 1.83 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.22 Moz (24.07 Mt at 1.57 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 1.64 Moz (29.59 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au). Please see Marathon’s Amended and Restated Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

Article content For

more

information,

please

contact: Matt Manson Hannes Portmann Amanda Mallough President & CEO Tel: 416 987-0711

mmanson@marathon- gold.com CFO & Business Development

Tel: 416 855-8200

hportmann@marathon- gold.com Senior Associate, Investor Relations

Tel: 416 855-8202

amallough@marathon- gold.com To find out more information on Marathon Gold Corporation and the Valentine Gold Project, please visit www.marathon-gold.com . Cautionary

Statement

Regarding

Forward-Looking

Information Certain

information

contained

in

this

news

release,

constitutes

forward-looking

information

within

the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements in this

news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes

or

developments

that

Marathon

expects

to

occur

are

forward-looking

statements.

Forward-looking

statements

include

statements

that

are

predictive

in

nature,

depend

upon

or

refer

to

future

events

or conditions, or include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”,

“considers”, “intends”, “targets”, or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or

future

or

conditional

verbs

such

as

“may”,

“will”,

“should”,

“would”

and

“could”.

We

provide

forward-

looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about our current expectations and

plans

relating

to

the

future,

and

readers

are

cautioned

that

such

statements

may

not

be

appropriate for other

purposes. More particularly and without restriction, this news release

contains

forward-looking

information,

including

statements

as

to

management’s

expectations

with

respect

to,

among

other

things,

the

matters

and activities

contemplated

in

this news

release.

Article content Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions

and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or

implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-

looking statements. In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the interpretation of

exploration results and the impact on the Project’s mineral resource estimate, the Company has

provided such statements in reliance on certain assumptions it believes are reasonable at this

time, including assumptions as to the continuity of mineralization between drill holes. A mineral

resource that is classified as “inferred” or “indicated” has a great amount of uncertainty as to its

existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an

“indicated mineral resource” or “inferred mineral resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher

category

of

mineral

resource.

Investors

are

cautioned

not

to

assume

that

all

or

any

part

of

mineral

deposits

in

these

categories

will

ever be

converted

into

proven

and

probable

mineral

reserves.

Article content By

its

nature,

this

information

is

subject

to

inherent

risks

and

uncertainties

that

may

be

general

or

specific

and

which

give

rise

to

the

possibility

that

expectations,

forecasts,

predictions,

projections

or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that

objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Factors that could cause future

results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill

results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic

evaluations;

uncertainty

as

to

estimation

of

mineral

resources;

inaccurate

geological

and

metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral

resources);

the

potential

for

delays

or

changes

in

plans

in

exploration

or

development

projects

or

capital

expenditures,

or

the

completion

of

feasibility

studies

due

to

changes

in

logistical,

technical

or

other

factors;

the

possibility

that

future

exploration,

development,

construction

or

mining

results

Article content will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; risks related to the ability of the current

exploration

program

to

identify

and

expand

mineral

resources;

risks

relating

to

possible

variations

in

grade,

planned

mining

dilution

and

ore

loss,

or

recovery

rates

and

changes

in

project

parameters as plans continue to be refined; operational mining and development risks, including

risks

related

to

accidents,

equipment

breakdowns,

labour

disputes

(including

work

stoppages

and

strikes) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development;

risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for

unexpected

costs

and

expenses;

risks

related

to

commodity and

power prices,

foreign

exchange

rate fluctuations and changes in interest rates; the uncertainty of profitability based upon the

cyclical nature of the mining industry; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a

timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental or other stakeholder

approvals

or

in

the

completion

of

development

or

construction

activities;

risks

related

to

environmental regulation and liability, government regulation and permitting; risks relating to the

Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; risks relating to the timing of the receipt of

regulatory

and

governmental

approvals

for

continued

operations

and

future

development

projects;

political

and

regulatory

risks

associated

with

mining

and

exploration;

risks

relating

to

the

potential

impacts

of

the

COVID-19

pandemic

on

the

Company

and

the

mining

industry;

changes

in

general

economic

conditions

or

conditions

in

the

financial

markets;

and

other

risks

described

in

Marathon’s

documents

filed

with

Canadian

securities

regulatory

authorities,

including

the

Amended

and

Restated

Annual

Information

Form

for

the year ended

December

31,

2020.

Article content You

can

find

further

information

with

respect

to

these

and

other

risks

in

Marathon’s

Amended

and

Restated

Annual

Information

Form

for

the

year

ended

December

31,

2020

and

other

filings

made

with

Canadian

securities

regulatory

authorities available

at

www.sedar.com . Other than as

specifically required by law, Marathon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking

statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or

to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future

events or

results

otherwise.

