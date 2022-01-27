Article content

Emerging market stocks slumped to over 14-month lows on Thursday and currencies were set for the worst session in more than five months, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a March hike in interest rates and sustained policy tightening.

Subsequent interest rate increases and an eventual reduction in the Fed’s asset holdings would follow as needed, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

The comments spurred bets about more Fed tightening than speculated. Nomura now expects a 50-basis-points hike in March, as opposed to 25 bps markets had priced in, and along with BNP Paribas and BofA, now sees more than four hikes this year.