Tech stocks led losses, dropping 2.1%. Among the only sectors in positive territory were banks, which tend to benefit from higher lending rates, with a gain of 1.3%.

Following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Powell said the U.S. central bank was likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.6% with most major regional markets and sectors in the red.

European shares fell on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signaled a March interest rate hike and sustained policy tightening to control surging inflation.

Powell’s hawkish tone pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher as investors ramped up their rate hike bets. This was mirrored in euro zone money markets, which moved to price in two, 10 basis-point rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

“The worst-case scenario would be persistently high inflation which forces the Fed to move faster on the rate front, economic growth numbers stall or disappoint, and at the same time, Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate,” Strobaek added.

The STOXX 600 lost 2% this week and was eyeing its fourth consecutive week in the red as interest rate hike worries and geopolitical tensions spook investors.

“Growth segments are more sensitive to interest rate moves, and tend to profit from periods in which there is loose monetary policy and ample liquidity, an environment that we are now leaving behind,” Credit Suisse global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek said.

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics gained 4.7% after announcing plans to double its investments this year buoyed by high demand that drove a quarterly earnings beat.

German business software group SAP fell 6.5% after it said it has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held U.S. fintech firm Taulia. While SAP did not disclose the deal price, SAP CEO Christian Klein said the value is less than $1 billion.

Deutsche Bank climbed 4.1% after making its biggest profit since 2011 last year, defying expectations for a loss in the fourth quarter.

The company that owns the WeTransfer file service said it was canceling its initial public offering on Amsterdam Euronext, citing market volatility. WeRock had planned a floatation that would have valued the company between 629 million euros and 716 million euros. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)