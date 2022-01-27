That’s according to findings from two separate research reports, which come just before the tech giant is set to release its earnings for the most recent quarter on Thursday.

Apple AAPL report by Counterpoint Research, published Wednesday, saidreached its “highest ever” market share in China in the three months to December. This is the first time in six years that the iPhone maker has hit the top spot in the country.

Apple’s market share in China reached 23% in the last quarter of 2021, compared with 16% the same period the previous year. This surge came as total smartphone sales in China fell 9% year-on-year, according to Counterpoint.

Apple overtook the Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, which slipped 6%, researchers said.