Many children were already asleep when New York ushered in 2022 with fireworks and confetti. On Saturday, however, they don’t have to stay up for commemorations of a different stripe: two events to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, the soon-to-arrive Lunar New Year.

From 10 a.m. to noon, China Institute’s free Chinese New Year Online Family Festival will stream on the organization’s website and Facebook page. (Registration is necessary.) Children can participate in a deliciously comic cartooning workshop with the aptly named Dim Sum Warriors, artists whose favorite characters are dumplings. They can also enjoy a tiger-themed story and make lanterns.

From 2 to 4 p.m., the Staten Island Museum and the Korean Community Development Center will offer Korean Lunar New Year: Seollal Crafts and Games. Held at the museum, this festival will include jegichagi, a game similar to hacky sack; the design of ornaments with maedeup (traditional knots); and Korean calligraphy. The event, which requires registration, is $15 for adults and $10 for children (including museum admission), but a downloadable at-home guide is free.

LAUREL GRAEBER