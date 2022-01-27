Our critics and writers have selected noteworthy cultural events to experience virtually and in person in New York City.
KIDS
Tiger Tales and Treats
Many children were already asleep when New York ushered in 2022 with fireworks and confetti. On Saturday, however, they don’t have to stay up for commemorations of a different stripe: two events to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, the soon-to-arrive Lunar New Year.
From 10 a.m. to noon, China Institute’s free Chinese New Year Online Family Festival will stream on the organization’s website and Facebook page. (Registration is necessary.) Children can participate in a deliciously comic cartooning workshop with the aptly named Dim Sum Warriors, artists whose favorite characters are dumplings. They can also enjoy a tiger-themed story and make lanterns.
From 2 to 4 p.m., the Staten Island Museum and the Korean Community Development Center will offer Korean Lunar New Year: Seollal Crafts and Games. Held at the museum, this festival will include jegichagi, a game similar to hacky sack; the design of ornaments with maedeup (traditional knots); and Korean calligraphy. The event, which requires registration, is $15 for adults and $10 for children (including museum admission), but a downloadable at-home guide is free.
LAUREL GRAEBER
Pop & Rock
Web of Support
Some artists have now endured the pandemic through multiple album cycles. Among them is Charli XCX, who in March will put out her fifth studio album. Her fourth, “How I’m Feeling Now,” was written and recorded at home during the early weeks of the 2020 lockdown through a remarkably transparent process. Ahead of the record’s release that May, Charli tweeted out demos, co-wrote lyrics with fans on Instagram Live and hosted Zoom meetings to deliver updates.
She also kept cameras rolling constantly. Her footage is the basis of “Charli XCX: Alone Together,” a documentary that arrives in theaters and on Hulu on Friday. In it, Charli — who is often bold and insouciant in her music — shows real vulnerability, revealing the immense mental toll of the self-imposed pressure to create. Her confessionals are paired with clips captured by fans who followed the project in real time, sharing how their online community sustained them through periods of hardship. Two years later, the film’s message of collective perseverance feels as relevant as ever.
OLIVIA HORN
Theater
Messages in the Dark
The immersive experience “Odd Man Out” requires you to wear a blindfold and headphones with good reason.
First, you can surrender yourself to the moving story of Alberto, who is played by various actors. A blind musician making his way back home to Argentina for the first time in years, Alberto reflects on his life, talking about why he became an artist and what he has gained and lost in the process.
Second, the play, by Martín Bondone, is designed to provide insight into the way in which blind people understand the world. Special sensorial effects combined with 360-degree binaural audio delivered through the headphones are meant to challenge how you perceive your surroundings.
“Odd Man Out,” which is offered in English and in Spanish, is at the Flea through Feb. 18. Tickets start at $35, with $25 rush tickets also available, and can be purchased at oddmanoutnyc.com.
JOSE SOLÍS
Classical Music
Rare No More
Fans of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s operas have rarely had it so good. Widely admired for the film scores he produced for Hollywood, Korngold also wrote operas in the 1910s and ’20s that have been seldom produced in recent decades.
Lately, that has been changing, as evidenced by a trio of Blu-ray discs: A handsome video presentation that came out in 2019 captures Deutsche Oper Berlin’s memorable revival of “Das Wunder der Heliane.” The Teatro Regio Torino’s production of “Violanta,” which hit the market in 2020, shows an early Korngold work to great advantage. And last year’s release of the performance of “Die Tote Stadt” by the Bavarian State Opera gives those not ready to return to the opera house another at-home viewing option.
Long before Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” and David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive,” “Die Tote Stadt” tapped into the dramatic potential of a protagonist who mourns a prior lover by styling the next one in an obsessive fashion. Here, Jonas Kaufmann and Marlis Petersen make the most of the erotic doubling in a striking production by the director Simon Stone.
SETH COLTER WALLS
Dance
Lingering Holiday Sparkle
Since the Omicron variant put a damper on the holidays, it seems only fair to extend them. Company XIV has done just that by continuing its bold, baroque production “Nutcracker Rouge” at its home theater in Bushwick, Brooklyn, well into January.
The company, founded in 2007 by Austin McCormick, whisks together elements of ballet, burlesque, opera and circus with Louis XIV-style opulence to reimagine familiar tales with lots of skin, sparkle and sensuality. “Nutcracker Rouge” samples from Tchaikovsky’s score and nods to the traditional story of a young woman transported to a land of sweets, but here she loses her inhibitions and clothes while encountering an enticing ensemble of singers, dancers, acrobats and aerialists.
The final performances of this roughly two-hour romp are at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 5 and 10 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $85 and are available at companyxiv.com. You can also enjoy the troupe’s work from home with a seven-day streaming pass for $20 that grants access to edited versions of “Nutcracker Rouge” and — just in time for the next decadent holiday — “XIValentine, a Virtual Variety Show.”
BRIAN SCHAEFER