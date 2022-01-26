Each week on “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” one of the show’s contestants is eliminated based on their work in two challenges, and the best work earns another the title “Potter of the Week.” But the show is as much about sharing as it is about competition. The potters often swap equipment and advice, and when Brymer Jones is presented with a clay creation that especially moves him, he cries.

In a recent video interview from his studio in the coastal town of Whitstable, England, tears also sprang to Brymer Jones’s eyes when he remembered discovering clay as a child and discussed the contestants’ personal growth. These are edited excerpts from that conversation.

How did you come to be on the show? I understand an Adele song may have been involved.

My business partner came across the Adele video for “Rolling in the Deep,” with all this broken pottery in it. Now, he’s a bit of a numbers guy, and this Adele video was the most watched music video at the time online. So he says, “You’re a singer, you could dress in an Adele costume and we could do a spoof.” So we did this video, and it goes a bit viral.

And then Richard McKerrow, who made “The Great British Bake Off,” saw it. He phoned me up and said, “Do you want to be a judge on this new program?” It really had nothing to do with my technical ability as a potter and everything to do with being in an Adele dress, singing really badly.