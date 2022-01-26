The Cyberspace Administration of China announced Tuesday that its month-long internet “purification” campaign is intended to create a “healthy, happy, and peaceful online environment.”

The powerful internet watchdog — which President Xi Jinping set up in 2014 in the name of protecting China’s internet and data security — tied the campaign to the start of the Lunar New Year, a major festival that runs from January 31 to February 6.

The games mark the largest international sporting event that China has hosted since Xi took power in 2012, and his government has attached great importance to them as a chance to display a powerful and unified China. But its timing also coincides with the beginning of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will kick off at the start of February.

According to the cyberspace agency’s plan, the homepages of key media sites, trending topic search lists, push pop-up windows, and important news content pages must be carefully managed to present “positive information.” It added that obscene, vulgar, bloody, violent and other illegal or bad information should be eradicated to create a “positive online atmosphere.”