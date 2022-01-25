“With RSC, we can more quickly train [AI]models that use multi-modal signals — for example, to understand the context of a post, including language, images, and tone,” Shubho Sengupta, a software engineer at, told CNN Business.

“When fully built out, the cluster will almost triple in size, which will, to our knowledge, make it the fastest AI supercomputer in the world,” Sengupta said.

Meta said its researchers have begun using the supercomputer to train large models related to natural-language processing and computer vision, and that researchers will be able to use the supercomputer to “seamlessly analyze text, images, and video together” and come up with new augmented reality tools. Over time, Meta hopes it will enable the company to “build entirely new AI systems” that can do computationally difficult tasks such as real-time translations for a large group of people who all speak different languages.

The company said early tests showed the supercomputer could train large language models three times faster than the system it currently uses. That means an AI model that would take nine weeks to train with the existing system could be trained in three weeks with the supercomputer.