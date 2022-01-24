ABC debuts a new drama about a wine-country power struggle. And a four-part documentary about Janet Jackson debuts on Lifetime and A&E.
Between network, cable and streaming, the modern television landscape is a vast one. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week, Jan. 24-30. Details and times are subject to change.
Monday
MARCH 8 p.m. on CW. This new, eight-part docuseries takes a close look at the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black university in Texas. Some of the more than 300 band members share the sacrifices they make to be a part of the group — which, in 2021, was ranked eighth among all H.B.C.U. Division I bands by the ESPN publication The Undefeated — while balancing a busy college life.
PROMISED LAND 10 p.m. on ABC. A wildly successful, family-run wine business is at the center of this new drama series, which is set in California’s Sonoma Valley region. Here, familiar power-struggle themes are paired with an exploration of immigrant experiences. The family that controls the vineyard is led by a self-made patriarch (played by John Ortiz) who has achieved an archetypal American dream. The show also follows a group of new immigrants who, in Monday night’s episode, cross into the United States from Mexico in search of their own version of that dream.
Tuesday
WAIT UNTIL DARK (1967) 6 p.m. on TCM. Looking for a suspenseful heart racer that might make you gasp or shriek? Audrey Hepburn earned her fifth and final best-actress Oscar nomination for her performance in this edge-of-your-seat classic, in which she plays a woman who, after being blinded in a car accident, takes possession of a doll that’s stuffed with heroin. A group of clever gangsters (played by Alan Arkin, Richard Crenna and Jack Weston) go through horrifying lengths to get it. “The tension is terrific and the melodramatic action is wild,” Bosley Crowther wrote in his 1967 review for The New York Times.
Wednesday
I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE 8 p.m. on Fox. Can you tell if someone can sing without ever hearing a single note? This music guessing game puts that deceptively complex question to the test. One contestant must tell the difference between good and bad singers using a lip-sync challenge, a series of questions and other unorthodox methods. Whichever singer the contestant picks reveals their vocal abilities in a duet performance with the episode’s special musical guest, which could result in either an epic collaboration or a laughable catastrophe. The comedian Ken Jeong hosts, and the actress Cheryl Hines and the TV personality Adrienne Bailon-Houghton serve as the show’s permanent “celebrity detectives.”
Thursday
KNIVES OUT (2019) 7 p.m. on Syfy. After directing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the filmmaker Rian Johnson wrote and directed this thrilling, star-studded whodunit. The mysterious death of an acclaimed novelist, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) at a sprawling estate leads a master detective (Daniel Craig) to investigate the members of the novelist’s flawed family. “‘Knives Out’ is essentially an energetic, showy take on a dusty Agatha Christie-style murder mystery with interrogations, possible motives and dubious alibis,” Manohla Dargis wrote in her review for The Times. In addition to Craig, the ensemble cast includes Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.
GROWN-ISH 10 p.m. on Freeform. In this coming-of-age comedy spinoff of the ABC hit “black-ish,” Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her friends come back to their fictional California university as upperclassmen. Expect a fresh take on the hardships that come with entering adulthood — student loans, work-life balance, bad breakups and the rest — during the current fourth season. This show was created by Kenya Barris (who created “black-ish”) and the comedian Larry Wilmore.
Friday
JANET JACKSON: PART 1 & PART 2 8 p.m. on Lifetime and A&E.
The life and legacy of the powerhouse performer Janet Jackson is the subject of this new two-night, four-hour documentary special. Expect an intimate look at Jackson’s more than 40-year career, told through newly surfaced footage, home videos and interviews with Jackson’s friends and collaborators, among them Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul and Missy Elliott. The documentary’s creative team presumably had plenty of access: Jackson herself is one of its producers, alongside her brother Randy Jackson, who was a member of the Jacksons. “This is my story told by me,” Janet Jackson says in a trailer, “not through someone else’s eyes.” The first two parts will air simultaneously on both networks on Friday night; the second half will follow on Saturday night.
Five Movies to Watch This Winter
1. “The Power of the Dog”: Benedict Cumberbatch is earning high praise for his performance in Jane Campion’s new psychodrama. Here’s what it took for the actor to become a seething alpha-male cowboy.
Saturday
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: WILLEM DAFOE/KATY PERRY 10 p.m. on NBC. Willem Dafoe — who recently re-entered the comic-book realm in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and who stars in Guillermo del Toro’s new crime drama, “Nightmare Alley” — is set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time this weekend. The musical guest will be an “S.N.L.” veteran: Katy Perry, whose first time in that role was in 2010.
Sunday
EUPHORIA 9 p.m. on HBO. Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, this drama series follows a group of Gen Z teenagers maneuvering through the fictional East Highland High School while experiencing sex, addiction, violence, love and social media. (Although centered around young characters, the show is very much intended for a mature audience.) Ahead of the second, current season, which debuted earlier this month, the actress Zendaya posted a warning on her social media: “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.” Zendaya won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue, the 17-year-old recovering drug addict at the center of the show. The ensemble also includes Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.