over the past year, with digital art works selling for NFTs, or “nonfungible tokens,” are one-of-a-kind, verifiable digital collectibles, often works of art, that can be traded on the blockchain , the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. While not exactly new, NFTs have exploded into a lucrative industry over the past year,with digital art works selling for millions of dollars , and artists, celebrities and companies jumping on board to make and sell them.

Twitter TWTR NFTs such as characters from the popular “Bored Apes” collection have been popping up as people’s avatars onin recent months. The new feature, which is only available to users who pay for Twitter’s subscription service, will go a step further. It will verify someone’s ownership of the NFT by linking the person’s digital wallet where the NFTs are stored to their Twitter account.

The images will also look different on Twitter than typical profile pictures. The new NFT avatars will show up as a hexagon, instead of a circle, and users can click on them to get more information about the artwork, including its creator and where it’s listed.