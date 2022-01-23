The Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a liftoff in interest rates from March and balance-sheet reduction later this year. Ebbing stimulus is forcing a rethink about the economic and market outlook.

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong fell following one of the worst stretches for global shares last week since the onset of the pandemic. The dollar was steady against key peers in early Asian trading.

How the policy shift will affect fixed income is among the key questions. Treasuries initially slumped at the start of last week before rallying sharply to leave the 10-year yield just above 1.75%.

In the volatile cryptocurrency sector, Bitcoin was trading around $35,000 in the wake of a plunge over the past three days. Digital coins have shed more than $1 trillion in value since a November high.

Aside from the Fed, earnings updates from titans such as Apple Inc. will shape sentiment too following an uneven start to the reporting season. Technology stocks have borne the brunt of an equity selloff this year, while some less richly valued parts of the market have held up better.

There is “likely a longer term rotation toward value stocks measured in quarters, not weeks” unfolding, Julian Emanuel, chief equity and quantitative strategist at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note. He added “investors should retain a balanced view, staying patient in committing new capital to equities.”