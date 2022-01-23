AT&T T CNN’s parent company, and Verizon have turned on C-band 5G networks, which are an important set of higher radio frequencies. These networks will supercharge the internet as we know it, allowing users to, for example, stream a Netflix movie in 4K resolution or While telecom companies have rolled out 5G networks to various locations across the country over the last few years, many delivered an experience that was arguably only a notch above what 4G offers. Now,, which ownsCNN’s parent company, and Verizon have turned on C-band 5G networks, which are an important set of higher radio frequencies. These networks will supercharge the internet as we know it, allowing users to, for example, stream a Netflix movie in 4K resolution or download a movie in seconds . (Verizon said its C-band speeds reach nearly 1 gigabyte per second, about 10 times as fast as 4G LTE. If that’s not obvious, it’s really fast.)

But not everyone will be able to take advantage of these C-band 5G networks out of the gate. You’ll need three key things to access one: a newer smartphone model that supports 5G, a 5G-specific cellular plan and to be in an area with the new coverage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is my phone compatible?