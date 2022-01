McEwen’s parents allege that the e-commerce giant, as well as a construction company and real estate developer associated with the facility that experienced significant structural damage after it was struck by an EF-3 tornado on December 10, 2021, failed to exercise reasonable care to protect workers like their son from sustaining injuries or death.

Amazon AMZN McEwen, 26, who worked as an independent contractor making deliveries for, sought shelter in a bathroom at the facility, according to a copy of the lawsuit provided by Clifford Law Offices, which is representing the McEwens.

During the press conference, held over Zoom, Alice McEwen, Austin’s mother and the administrator of his estate, said Amazon opted not to evacuate workers from the facility in a timely manner as it sought to keep them fulfilling orders.

“It appears that Amazon placed profits first during this holiday season instead of the safety of our son and the other five families who lost loved ones,” she said.