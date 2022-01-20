With the pandemic again preventing New York’s Winter Jazzfest from taking place downtown, organizers put together a series of well-produced, prerecorded broadcasts that have been streaming free since Friday on the festival’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. They’re instantly archived, so what is normally a festival has instead become a public lending library of videos.

It still serves Winter Jazzfest’s manifest purpose — to take the temperature of the entire New York jazz scene. Watching one video alone will do it: “Virtual Marathon Night 1” showcased 20-minute sets from seven artists, including the commanding postbop pianist Helen Sung, the electroacoustic saxophone innovator David Binney and the vocalist-flutist-producer Melanie Charles (who also streamed the debut episode of her new podcast, “Make Jazz Trill Again,” on Tuesday as part of the festival).

Winter Jazzfest continues through Saturday: On Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern time, the trumpeter Maurice Brown (known as Mobetta) will be accompanied by Anderson .Paak on drums. On Saturday at 6 p.m., the British saxophonist Chelsea Carmichael will perform; and at 8, the capstone show will feature the drummer Makaya McCraven, the vocalist Samara Joy and the writer Mahogany L. Browne.

GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO