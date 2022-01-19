Article content

MOSCOW — The rouble edged higher after sliding to a near two-week low past 77 versus the dollar on Wednesday, while Russian stocks made a slight recovery after several sessions of sharp losses, with Russian assets still blighted by geopolitical concerns.

By 0924 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 76.64. Earlier, it slipped to 77.17, the weakest mark since Jan. 6.

The currency gained 0.2% to trade at 86.91 versus the euro .

Russia’s currency has been haunted by a stand-off between Moscow and the West. Russia says it is concerned about NATO’s expansion, while the West says a Russian troop buildup at Ukraine’s border could be preparation for an invasion. Moscow denies it is planning to invade.