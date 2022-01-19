The representatives of 10 carriers asked the administration in a letter obtained by CNN to further delay the rollout near airports where Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions take effect once the technology kicks in. The aviation world is concerned 5G signals will interfere with aviation technology including the radar altimeter onboard planes.

“The ripple effects across both passenger and cargo operations, our workforce and the broader economy are simply incalculable,” the executives wrote. “To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”

Verizon VZ AT&T T The letter says discussions between the airlines and the telecommunications industry are ongoing. Carriersand, which owns CNN’s parent company, first delayed the 5G rollout until January, and then agreed to a more limited airport-focused delay that expires this week.