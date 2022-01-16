Janelle Gale, VP of Meta’s human resources department, told CNN Business in a statement that the move is intended to give employees “more time to choose what works best for them.”

“We’re focused on making sure our employees continue to have choices about where they work given the current COVID-19 landscape,” Gale said. “We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work.”

Meta employees must now decide by March 14 how they would like to continue working — whether in the office, full-time remote, or temporarily from home for another 3-5 months.

With the decision, Meta becomes one of the first major US corporations to require proof of a booster shot from its in-office employees, not just vaccination, amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.