The deal with Facebook, which Google dubbed “Jedi Blue,” was “signed off” by Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on an email thread discussing it, they said in their third amended complaint.

Google said the complaint’s assertion “isn’t accurate,” and that the complaint itself is “full of inaccuracies.”

“We intend to file a motion to dismiss next week,” a Google spokesperson said.

Facebook, which has since become Meta Platforms Inc, said in a statement that the deal was not exclusive to Google, and that other agreements have increased competition for ad placements. It said it was better for advertisers “while fairly compensating publishers.”