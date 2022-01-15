After the jurors were discharged, Holmes, wearing a mask and seemingly emotionless, went down the line of her supporters in the San Jose courtroom. She gave each a hug, beginning with her partner Billy Evans, then her mother, her father and friends, embracing each by placing an arm over their shoulder and clutching a pen in her hand.

With that, Holmes, 37, began the next chapter of her life as the rare Silicon Valley founder tried for, and convicted of, fraud. Once hailed as the next Steve Jobs for her ambitious promise of building technology that could test for a wide range of conditions with just a few drops of blood, Holmes now faces the possibility of years of prison time.

Here’s what’s next for Holmes and her high-profile court case, which went on for nearly four months.

Three remaining counts