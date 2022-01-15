The Riksbank’s target measure, CPIF, rose to 4.1% in December, according to data released by Statistics Sweden on Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected CPIF at 4% while the Riksbank’s forecast, issued in November, was 2.9%.

Sweden’s inflation rate soared more than expected to a new 28-year high, casting doubt on how long the country’s central bank will be able to disregard energy-fueled price increases.

Wholesale electricity prices in the south of Sweden were almost five times higher in December than in the same month in 2020. In response to soaring costs, the Swedish government has set aside 6 billion Swedish kronor ($672 million) to provide winter-bill subsidies of as much as 6,000 kronor to about 1.8 million households with high power consumption.

The data raises further questions over the stance of the central bank, among the most dovish in the rich world, which projects that the rate of price increases will fall below its 2% target in the second half of this year. The Riksbank currently plans to keep the size of its bond portfolio unchanged this year, and to leave its key policy rate at zero some time into 2024.

With no clear end in sight to the electricity price surge, and continuing imbalances in the supply and demand of goods, the bank could be forced to rethink its dovish stance, according to Capital Economics, which now expects a rate hike in November.

“A hawkish shift by the Riksbank is overdue, and the official projection of a single rate hike in late-2024 is now stretching the limits of plausibility,” the firm’s economist David Oxley said in a note published Thursday. “The Board will surely have to fall on its dovish sword before long.”

Electricity prices had the biggest monthly increase this century, according to Statistics Sweden. Excluding energy prices, the rate of annual inflation in December was 1.7%, slightly lower than the 1.8% expected by economists.

