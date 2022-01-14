Article content

MELBOURNE — An Australian court will hold a preliminary hearing on Friday night at 0945 GMT regarding the cancellation of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, a court spokesman said.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his discretionary power to revoke the world number one tennis player’s visa on health and good order grounds, saying it was in the public interest to do so. Djokovic has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Catherine EvansCatherine Evans)