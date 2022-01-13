The lira lost 44% of its value against the dollar last year and a full-blown currency crisis was halted last month thanks in part to costly currency interventions and to government incentives to reduce savers’ the dollar’s appeal to savers.

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s lira weakened nearly 3% on Thursday, giving up most of the gains from a rally a day earlier, as concerns persisted over surging inflation against a background of unorthodox policies aimed at boosting exports and growth.

The lira stood at 13.5550 against the dollar at 0905 GMT on Thursday, down from a close of 13.2890 the previous day.

Earlier it weakened as much as 13.68 after rallying some 4.7% to 13.15 late on Wednesday from a close of 13.8 on Tuesday.

One trader who declined to be named said Wednesday’s move was due to a low volume of transactions, caused by the absence of foreigners in the market and a decreased demand for foreign currencies by companies and individuals.

“When we put all these together, transactions in amounts that would not have changed the market for the lira in the past, now can change the direction of the market by 3%,” the trader said.

Under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, who seeks higher growth by boosting production and exports, the central bank has slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September.