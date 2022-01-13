Article content

An index of emerging market shares steadied on Thursday after rallying higher for four straight sessions as China stocks slid, while most currencies firmed with the dollar in the red after U.S. monetary policy stance was seen as largely unchanged.

Hawkish bets rose over the past few days, but in-line U.S. December inflation and the Federal Reserve Chair maintaining his stance sent the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lower, even as the case for a March rate hike strengthened.